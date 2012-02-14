HELSINKI Feb 14 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

SWEDBANK

The Swedish bank reported fourth-quarter operating profit in line with forecasts, and said it would aim to decrease costs by around 1 billion Swedish crowns ($150 mln) this year.

Operating profit was 1.75 billion crowns against an average forecast for 1.79 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

SSAB

The Swedish specialty steel maker postponed the restart of one of its three blast furnaces in Sweden due to weak market conditions, it said on Monday.

The company owns three blast furnaces in Sweden: two in Oxelsoeund and one in Lulea. One of the two blast furnaces in Oxelsoeund was shut temporarily last summer to carry out relining works.

TDC

Private equity investors in the Danish telecom group TDC offered a 15.5 percent stake on Monday in a bookbuilding run by Morgan Stanley that could be worth close to $1 billion and would see the sellers relinquish control.

At Monday's closing price of 45.20 crowns per share, the sale of about 128 million TDC shares would be worth about 5.79 billion Danish crowns ($1 bln), although such a large deal would usually be done at a discount.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.6577 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 5.6242 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)