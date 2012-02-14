(Adds Storebrand)

STOREBRAND

The Norwegian insurance firm said it would not propose a dividend this year in order to strengthen its equity position and reduce debt after it posted fourth-quarter earnings below expectations due to turbulent financial markets.

SWEDBANK

The Swedish bank said it aimed to slash costs by 1 billion crowns ($150.20 million) as it posted fourth-quarter operating earnings of 1.75 billion crowns, in line with the mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts and sharply down from a year ago0.

SSAB

The Swedish specialty steel maker postponed the restart of one of its three blast furnaces in Sweden due to weak market conditions, it said on Monday.

The company owns three blast furnaces in Sweden: two in Oxelsoeund and one in Lulea. One of the two blast furnaces in Oxelsoeund was shut temporarily last summer to carry out relining works.

TDC

Private equity investors in the Danish telecom group TDC offered a 15.5 percent stake on Monday in a bookbuilding run by Morgan Stanley that could be worth close to $1 billion and would see the sellers relinquish control.

At Monday's closing price of 45.20 crowns per share, the sale of about 128 million TDC shares would be worth about 5.79 billion Danish crowns ($1 bln), although such a large deal would usually be done at a discount.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

A large part of the more than 22,000 staff at the Danish wind turbine manufacturer have lost faith that the management can run the company with success, business daily Borsen said.

Last week, the company announced that its chief financial officer had resigned after briefing the board about the conditions that led to recent profit warnings.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

New figures show that container shipping companies are taking tonnage out of the market at a fast pace, business daily Borsen said. About 5 percent of the world's total container fleet is currently estimated to have been taken out of the market, it said.

