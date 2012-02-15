(Adds DNO results, reports on Torm, TDC and Nokia)

HANDELSBANKEN

Handelsbanken reported an operating profit that met forecasts in the fourth quarter on Wednesday with weak trading income cancelling out stronger net interest income.

Sweden's second-biggest bank by market capitalisation said operating profit was 4.1 billion Swedish crowns ($613 million) in the quarter, matching a forecast for earnings of 4.1 billion in a Reuters poll. That compared with 3.8 billion in the previous year.

The bank proposed a 9.75 crown per share dividend for the year, beating forecasts for a 9.50 crown per share dividend.

DNO INTERNATIONAL

The Norwegian oil producer reported a net profit of 203 million crowns ($35.4 mln), mostly in line with the market's consensus as well as its own guidance.

The company said it has an extensive drilling plan for 2012, with a total of 18 wells expected to be drilled during he year, and forecast production to continue growing in the year.

TORM

The struggling shipping company's banks could be looking to extend a deferral of instalments deadline on Wednesday, business daily Borsen said. The banks are working to find a solution but are taking to time to agree on new terms, Borsen said.

On Jan 17, Torm said its banks had agreed to extend a deferral of instalments on its $1.8 billion of debt to Feb. 15 and it hoped to reach a comprehensive financing solution to secure its future.

TDC

The Danish telecoms group's main owners, a group of private equity funds, could be looking to sell more of their shares in the company, business daily Borsen said.

On Tuesday, NTC - a consortium of five investment firms -sold $1 billion worth of stock in TDC, reducing their holding to around 43.3 percent from 59 percent.

NOKIA

Barclays cut its price target on the Finnish mobile phone maker's shares to 5.90 euros from a previous 7.40 euros.

