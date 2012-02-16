HELSINKI Feb 16 The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
SCHIBSTED
The Norwegian media group said it sees high-margin growth
ahead in online classified advertising as it posted
fourth-quarter core earnings that beat expectations despite a
weak outlook for its flagship print-newspaper business.
It proposed a dividend of 3.50 crowns per share for 2011, up
from 3.00 crowns last year but short of analysts' median
forecast for a 3.75-crown dividend.
NORSK HYDRO
The Norwegian aluminium maker said restructuring paid off
with final quarter core profit above forecast while lower prices
and a weakening market did not dent its business as much as
feared.
FLSMIDTH
Danish engineering company FLSmidth raised its
offer to acquire Australian mining equipment firm Ludowici
to A$10 per share on Thursday, exceeding a rival A$7.92
bid from British Weir Group Plc.
FLSmidth said its new offer, up from its initial bid on Jan.
23 of A$7.20 per share, corresponded to an enterprise value of
about A$358 million on cash and debt free basis.
DANSKE BANK
The new Chief Executive of Denmark's biggest bank, Eivind
Kolding, will review the lending policy of the bank as one of
his first tasks, and is prepared to cut more than the 2,000 jobs
already warned, daily Jyllands-Posten said. The bank has lost
too much money on bad loans, Kolding said, according to
Jyllands-Posten. The new Chief Executive took over the position
on Wednesday.
TORM
The Danish shipping company said on Wednesday it could not
reach a deal with its lenders by a midnight deadline, althoughi
t expected banks to extend a deferral of repayments on $1.8
billion in debt soon.
TELENOR
Norway's Telenor said on Wednesday it has bought 234 million
shares in telecom firm Vimpelcom, wrestling back partian control
from Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group. The move
boosts its voting share to 36.36 percent from 25 percent, giving
it more say over strategy.
TALVIVAARA
The Finnish mining company is set to announce its quarterly
results around 0700 GMT. Talvivaara said in January that it met
its production target for 2011, and output of nickel and zinc
since mid-October were at levels that would help it achieve its
2012 target.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)