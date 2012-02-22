HELSINKI Feb 22 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

SYDBANK

The Danish bank is seen swinging to pretax profits for the fourth quarter from year-earlier losses, aided by a drop in loan writedowns, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

Pretax profit was seen at 287 million Danish crowns ($51 million) in the October-December quarter against a loss of 23 million crowns in the same quarter a year earlier, according to the average of analysts' estimates.

Sydbank is due to report its results at 0730 GMT.

CARLSBERG

A number of large brewers including Anheuser-Busch InBev NV , SABMiller PLC, Carlsberg and Heineken NV may be mulling a potential acquisition of StarBev, the owner of Czech lager Staropramen, The Wall Street Journal reported late on Tuesday.

Sources familiar with the situation said Anheuser-Busch and other beer brewers are mulling an of StarBev, a deal which according to The Wall Street Journal could be valued at roughly $3 billion.

NOVO NORDICK

The Danish insulin producer has started phase three trials of a long acting haemophilia drug, daily Berlingske Tidende reported. Haemophilia drugs could hold a large potential for the group, the paper said.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.6059 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)