UPDATE 1-Deutsche Boerse 2016 operating profit rises 18 pct
* Predicts net profit to rise 10-15 pct in 2017 (Adds more details on dividend, outlook)
HELSINKI Feb 22 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
SYDBANK
The Danish bank is seen swinging to pretax profits for the fourth quarter from year-earlier losses, aided by a drop in loan writedowns, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.
Pretax profit was seen at 287 million Danish crowns ($51 million) in the October-December quarter against a loss of 23 million crowns in the same quarter a year earlier, according to the average of analysts' estimates.
Sydbank is due to report its results at 0730 GMT.
CARLSBERG
A number of large brewers including Anheuser-Busch InBev NV , SABMiller PLC, Carlsberg and Heineken NV may be mulling a potential acquisition of StarBev, the owner of Czech lager Staropramen, The Wall Street Journal reported late on Tuesday.
Sources familiar with the situation said Anheuser-Busch and other beer brewers are mulling an of StarBev, a deal which according to The Wall Street Journal could be valued at roughly $3 billion.
NOVO NORDICK
The Danish insulin producer has started phase three trials of a long acting haemophilia drug, daily Berlingske Tidende reported. Haemophilia drugs could hold a large potential for the group, the paper said.
BERLIN, Feb 15 Deutsche Boerse on Wednesday reported an 18 percent jump in 2016 operating profit as its commodities and international clearing business made up for a weaker market environment.