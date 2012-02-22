(Adds Swedish Match, updates Sydbank)

HELSINKI Feb 22 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

SWEDISH MATCH

Cigar and snuff maker Swedish Match posted a larger fall in fourth-quarter operating profit than expected but said it expected further growth in its key markets during 2012.

Operating profit, including businesses transferred to STG last year, fell to 1.02 billion Swedish crowns ($153.6 million) from a year-earlier 1.42 billion and against a mean forecast for 1.03 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

SYDBANK

The Danish bank forecast a "slight" rise in 2012 core earnings before impairment charges for loans and advances, after posting a fall in 2011 profits below forecasts.

Sydbank's full-year 2011 pretax profit fell to 301 million Danish crowns ($53.7 million) from 558 million a year ago and missing an average forecast of 493 million in a Reuters analyst poll.

The bank said it expected unchanged or slightly higher trading income this year compared with 2011, and that it would propose no dividend payment for 2011.

CARLSBERG

A number of large brewers including Anheuser-Busch InBev NV , SABMiller PLC, Carlsberg and Heineken NV may be mulling a potential acquisition of StarBev, the owner of Czech lager Staropramen, The Wall Street Journal reported late on Tuesday.

Sources familiar with the situation said Anheuser-Busch and other beer brewers are mulling an of StarBev, a deal which according to The Wall Street Journal could be valued at roughly $3 billion.

NOVO NORDICK

The Danish insulin producer has started phase three trials of a long acting haemophilia drug, daily Berlingske Tidende reported. Haemophilia drugs could hold a large potential for the group, the paper said.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.6059 Danish crowns) ($1 = 6.6396 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)