HELSINKI Feb 28 The following stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors:
VOLVO, SCANIA
European auto industry assocation ACEA said new commercial
vehicle registrations in the European Union fell 4.7 percent
year-on-year in January to 141,120 units.
However, the heavy commercial vehicles segment, key to
Sweden's heavy-duty truck makers Volvo and Scania, bucked the
trend and rose 3.9 percent to 18,949 units.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)