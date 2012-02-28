HELSINKI Feb 28 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors:

VOLVO, SCANIA

European auto industry assocation ACEA said new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union fell 4.7 percent year-on-year in January to 141,120 units.

However, the heavy commercial vehicles segment, key to Sweden's heavy-duty truck makers Volvo and Scania, bucked the trend and rose 3.9 percent to 18,949 units.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)