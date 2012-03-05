HELSINKI, March 5 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

STRABAG

Austrian construction group Strabag is eyeing Finland's construction markets, but is currently not planning any acquisitions, Finnish business daily Kauppalehti reported. The firm already operates in Finnish infrastructure business.

"Finnish construction market is interesting at some point. We want to expand in Finland," Strabag's country manager Bjarne Liljestrand was quoted as saying.

"At first we want to grow organically in Finland and study the market. At the moment there are no plans for acquisitions," he added.

WARTSILA

The Finnish ship and power plant engine maker said it has agreed to buy Singapore's MMI Boiler Management, but did not disclose the deal price.

The acquired firm has specialised in servicing marine and industrial boilers and employs 138 people. The deal is expected to be closed this quarter.

