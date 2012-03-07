HELSINKI, March 7 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

OUTOTEC

Finland's state investment agency Solidium bought a 5.1 percent stake in mining technology company Outotec for an average 39.10 euro s per share and said it may increase its stake.

Outotec shares closed at 42.51 euros on Tuesday.

RAUTARUUKKI

The Finnish steelmaker's Chief Executive Sakari Tamminen said on Tuesday that European steel prices have started to recover in the first quarter and are expected to continue rising in the second.

