HELSINKI, March 12 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

NOKIA

Nokia will close down Nokia Money, a financial service targeted for emerging markets, as it focuses on the phone business and location-based services.

Nokia opened the service across India only late last year and was planning to expend to several other emerging markets.

KINNEVIK, METRO

The Swedish investment firm wants to shift free newspaper concern Metro more toward emerging markets, the Financial Times quoted Kinnevik Chairman Cristina Stenbeck saying.

Kinnevik is Metro's biggest shareholder and has launched a bid to buy out other owners.

China, India, Russia and North Africa are possible areas of expansion, she said.

VESTAS

Ditlev Engel, the chief executive of Danish wind turbine maker Vestas, told the Financial Times that he was confident he would keep his job after a new board chairman is installed at the end of this month.

SWEDBANK

Swedbank will appoint Anders Sundstrom, currently CEO of insurance firm Folksam, as its chairman next year, wrote daily Dagens Industri, citing sources.

Folksam is currently Swedbank's largest shareholder with a 7.7 percent stake.

Sundstrom will replace current chairman Lars Idermark, CEO of Post Nord.

