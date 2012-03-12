(Adds Nokia, Kinnevik factors)
HELSINKI, March 12 The following stocks
may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Monday:
NOKIA
Nokia will close down Nokia Money, a financial service
targeted for emerging markets, as it focuses on the phone
business and location-based services.
Nokia opened the service across India only late last year and
was planning to expend to several other emerging markets.
For more on the company, click on
KINNEVIK, METRO
The Swedish investment firm wants to shift free newspaper
concern Metro more toward emerging markets, the Financial Times
quoted Kinnevik Chairman Cristina Stenbeck saying.
Kinnevik is Metro's biggest shareholder and has launched a
bid to buy out other owners.
China, India, Russia and North Africa are possible areas of
expansion, she said.
For more on the company, double click on
,
VESTAS
Ditlev Engel, the chief executive of Danish wind turbine
maker Vestas, told the Financial Times that he was confident he
would keep his job after a new board chairman is installed at
the end of this month.
For more on the company, click on
SWEDBANK
Swedbank will appoint Anders Sundstrom, currently CEO of
insurance firm Folksam, as its chairman next year, wrote daily
Dagens Industri, citing sources.
Folksam is currently Swedbank's largest shareholder with a
7.7 percent stake.
Sundstrom will replace current chairman Lars Idermark, CEO
of Post Nord.
For more on the company, click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)