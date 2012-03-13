(Adds Wartsila)

HELSINKI, March 13 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

TELENOR

Mobile phone group Vimpelcom, 36 percent controlled by Telenor, reported a $386 million attributable net loss for a the fourth quarter as it booked $437 million worth of non-cash items.

Quarterly revenue came in line with expectations for $5.9 billion and the total subscriber base rose 13 percent from a year earlier to 205 million.

TORM

The struggling Danish shipping company is reported to have sold another two medium range tankers, shipping daily Lloyd's List said on Tuesday. The company last week announced the sale of a product tanker at an undisclosed sum to try and bring down its debt.

TELIASONERA AND INVESTOR

Mobile telecom operator '3', owned by Sweden's Investor and Hong Kong-based Hutchison Whampoa, wants to sell its Danish operations, daily Dagens Industri reported.

The report said TeliaSonera was the most likely buyer as it wants to grow in Denmark and would not get an additional network if it bought '3' in the country.

None of the companies would comment.

Operators in Denmark have been coping with fierce price pressure in recent years and analysts say the market needs consolidation.

Telia cut around 20 percent of its workforce in Denmark in the fourth quarter. Core profit was down 37 percent in 2011 to 744 million Swedish crowns ($109 million).

TDC is the biggest operator in Denmark followed by Telenor, Telia and 3.

WARTSILA

Wartsila won a $106 million power plant order from Alaska.

The ship and power plant engine maker said the order from the Matanuska Electric Association involved dual-fuel engine technology, and that the plant would be fully operational by the end of 2014.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 6.8106 Swedish crowns)