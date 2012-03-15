(Adds Torm, updates H&M)
HENNES & MAURITZ
The Swedish budget fashion retailer said on Thursday sales
at its established stores grew in February for a third
consecutive month, rising by 2 percent in local currencies in
February, helped by the leap day.
That topped a Reuters poll average forecast for a 1 percent
drop, with estimates ranging from a fall of 5 percent to a rise
of 2 percent.
TORM
A suspension of debt repayments by Danish shipping company
Torm is due to expire on Thursday, unless the company reaches a
deal with its banks to extend the freeze again. Torm first
announced in December a deferral of repayment of its $1.87
billion in debt and standstill on its debt covenants, and the
suspension has already been extended three times, most recently
on March 1. Torm is in talks with representatives of 15 banks,
including Danske Bank, Nordea, Danish Ship
Finance and others.
STOLT NIELSEN
The Norwegian-listed chemicals tanker group said one of its
vessels suffered an explosion on board in the Gulf and one of
its 25 crew was missing.
TELIASONERA
Swedish telecoms group TeliaSonera is interested in making
acquisitions, its chief executive said on Wednesday, just days
after the company was linked to a possible buyout of rival '3's
operations in Denmark.
ORION
Finnish drugmaker Orion told Reuters that the company plans
new products which will help compensate for an expected loss of
sales from the expiry of Parkinson's drugs patents in the next
few years.
