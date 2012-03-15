(Adds Torm, updates H&M)

HELSINKI, March 15 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

HENNES & MAURITZ

The Swedish budget fashion retailer said on Thursday sales at its established stores grew in February for a third consecutive month, rising by 2 percent in local currencies in February, helped by the leap day.

That topped a Reuters poll average forecast for a 1 percent drop, with estimates ranging from a fall of 5 percent to a rise of 2 percent.

TORM

A suspension of debt repayments by Danish shipping company Torm is due to expire on Thursday, unless the company reaches a deal with its banks to extend the freeze again. Torm first announced in December a deferral of repayment of its $1.87 billion in debt and standstill on its debt covenants, and the suspension has already been extended three times, most recently on March 1. Torm is in talks with representatives of 15 banks, including Danske Bank, Nordea, Danish Ship Finance and others.

STOLT NIELSEN

The Norwegian-listed chemicals tanker group said one of its vessels suffered an explosion on board in the Gulf and one of its 25 crew was missing.

TELIASONERA

Swedish telecoms group TeliaSonera is interested in making acquisitions, its chief executive said on Wednesday, just days after the company was linked to a possible buyout of rival '3's operations in Denmark.

ORION

Finnish drugmaker Orion told Reuters that the company plans new products which will help compensate for an expected loss of sales from the expiry of Parkinson's drugs patents in the next few years.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)