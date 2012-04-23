BRIEF-QVT Financial reports 5.08 pct passive stake in Agenus
* QVT Financial Lp reports a 5.08 percent passive stake in Agenus Inc as of January 24, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jHW6OQ Further company coverage:
TORM
Indebted Danish shipping company Torm A/S proposed late on Sunday to slash the nominal value of its stock to pave the way for a new issue of equity.
Torm said that the proposal to reduce the nominal value of its shares to 0.01 Danish crowns per share from 5.00 per share was necessary because Danish corporate law prevents it from issuing new shares below nominal value.
LUNDBECK
Chairman of the board of the Danish drug maker believes the company is fit to face the fight against next year's expiry of a number of patents, business daily Borsen said.
* Amgen announces appointment of Charles M. Holley Jr. To board of directors
* Rigel announces closing of public offering of common stock and full exercise of option to purchase additional shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: