HELSINKI, April 24 The following stocks may be
affected by Q1 earnings results and other factors on Tuesday:
TELIASONERA
An ownership reshuffle at Russian number two mobile company
Megafon will hand control of the company to
billionaire Alisher Usmanov, see the firm list and pay a
dividend of $5.15 billion, part-owner TeliaSonera said.
The deal solves a long-running dispute between the owners
which has meant that cash-rich Megafon has never paid a dividend
to shareholders. Telia said it expected to receive around 22
billion Swedish crowns ($3.25 billion) from the deal.
For more on the company, double click
SEB
The Swedish banking group posted 3.7 billion Swedish crowns
in operating profits, above the 3.4 billion expected in a
Reuters poll of analysts.
For more on the company, click on
NORDEA
The Nordic banking group posted first-quarter operating
profit of 1 billion euros, flat from a year earlier and slightly
above market expectations.
For more on the company, click on
RAUTARUUKKI
The Finnish steel maker is expected to report a swing into
first-quarter adjusted operating loss of 5.1 million euros from
a profit of 25 million euros a year ago, according to analysts.
Rautaruukki results are due at 0600 GMT.
For more on the company, click on
KONE
The Finnish lift and escalator maker Kone is seen reporting
a rise of 3.4 percent in first-quarter operating profit to 123
million euros. Kone results are due at 0930 GMT.
For more on the company, click on
STORA ENSO
Finnish pulp and paper firm Stora Enso is
expected to report quarterly adjusted operational profit of 139
million euros down 46 percent from a year
earlier.
Results are scheduled at around 1000 GMT and shareholders
will convene for an annual meeting at 1300 GMT.
For more on the company, click on
KEMIRA
The Finnish chemicals firm reported a 15 percent fall in
first-quarter operative EBIT and cut its full-year outlook.
It said it now expects revenue and operative EBIT for 2012
to be around the same level as in 2011. It previously forecast
improvements from a year earlier.
For more on the company, click on
NOKIA
Eyes on Nokia after chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc
reported solid first-quarter results and forecast second-quarter
revenue growth ahead of Wall Street estimates.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)