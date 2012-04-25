HELSINKI, April 25 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

KONECRANES

The Finnish manufacturer of cranes and lifting equipment is expected to report its first-quarter result at 9 am (0600 GMT).

The company's operating profit, excluding one-off items is expected to rise 23 percent from a year earlier to 22.7 million euros ($30 million), according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

NOKIA

Nokia's outgoing board chairman Jorma Ollila told Finnish television channel MTV3 he was confident there will be signs of turnaround this year in the struggling Finnish handset maker.

TIETO

The Nordic IT services provider warned restructuring charges would weigh on its second quarter results, while it reported January-March operating profit in line with expectations at 28 million euros.

NOVOZYMES The Danish industrial enzymes producer is expected to report a 3.8 percent increase in first-quarter operating profit, according to a Reuters poll of analysts, aided by a strong U.S. dollar. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) are estimated on average to have risen to 659 million Danish crowns ($117 million) in the January-March quarter, from 635 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7574 euros) ($1 = 5.6320 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)