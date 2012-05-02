HELSINKI May 2 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

LUNDBECK

The Danish drugmaker is expected to post a 29 drop in first-quarter operating profit, hit by weaker sales of its Lexapro antidepressant drug, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

The first-quarter results are due at around 0600 GMT.

First-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were seen falling to 925 million Danish crowns ($164.5 million) in January-March from 1.31 billion in the same period last year, according to the average of 11 analysts' estimates.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas is expected to report a smaller first-quarter operating loss than in the same quarter last year, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Operating losses were estimated on average to have narrowed to 59.8 million euros ($79.1 million) in the three months to end-March from a loss of 69 million euros in the first quarter last year and against an operating profit of 24 million euros in the fourth quarter.

The results are due around 0630 GMT.

SYDBANK

Denmark's Sydbank is expected to report a nearly 57 percent rise in pretax profit for the first quarter, aided by improved net interest income, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

Results are expected before 0700 GMT.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

A new price war is feared in the container shipping market which is currently enjoying rate rises, daily Jyllands-Posten said.

SAS

The Scandinavian airline could this year be ready with a decision to acquire a number of new long-haul aircraft, daily Berlingske Tidende said. A new fleet of long-haul planes would be used to secure the airline a strengthened position against rival Norwegian Air Shuttle, Berlingske said.

SCANIA

The Swedish truckmaker said late on Monday it had proposed Ferdinand Piech, the chairman of its majority owner Volkswagen , to its board of directors.

Piech was chairman of Scania between 2000 and 2002.

ORION

The Finnish drug maker said on Tuesday that a U.S. district court upheld its patent in a case it filed together with U.S. medicines maker Hospira Inc against Novartis AG's generic unit Sandoz.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.7542 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)