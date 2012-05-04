The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NOKIA

Nokia's share faces its first day of trading in the Helsinki Stock Exchange after the company's annual general meeting on Thursday elected Risto Siilasmaa to replace long timer Jorma Ollila as chairman of the board.

TALVIVAARA

Finnish Environment Minister Ville Niinisto repeated his warning on fining Talvivaara or stopping its operations at its Sotkamo mine unless the company lowers pollution in Friday's Helsingin Sanomat daily.

Niinisto also said tighter emissions limits might be implemented when Talvivaara's mining permit is re-evaluated in November and demanded that a monitoring fees should be set up to companies causing environmental problems.

NORDEA, HANDELSBANKEN, SEB, SWEDBANK

Swedish top four banks are bracing for a possible downgrade of their credit ratings by Moody's after the weekend, Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet reported on Friday, saying that the lenders had held intensive discussions with the institute on the matter.

In February, Moody's warned it may cut the ratings of 17 global and 114 European financial institutions as the impact of government debt in the eurozone intensified.

SWEDISH MATCH

Tobacco products group Swedish Match reported first quarter earnings above expectations on Friday and said it expected further sales and profit growth.

The company, whose hallmark product is small pouches of mouth tobacco called snus, reported a first quarter operating profit of 972 million Swedish crowns ($144 million) versus the 922 million crowns forecast in a Reuters poll and 793 million in the same period of 2011.

GJENSIDIGE

The Norwegian insurer posted a surprising 75 percent rise in first-quarter pre-tax profit to 1.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($248.81 million), by far overshooting all estimates in a Reuters poll in which the average forecast was for a 880 million profit.

($1 = 6.7490 Swedish crowns)

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)