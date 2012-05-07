HELSINKI May 7 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
SANOMA
Aatos Erkko, main owner of Sanoma, died on May 5 after a
long term illness, said the Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat on
Monday. At his death, Erkko controlled over 23 percent of Sanoma
shares.
SECURITAS
The security services group is due to post first-quarter
earnings at around 1100 GMT. Pre-tax profit at the Swedish
company is seen having risen 7.8 percent from a year ago to 569
million crowns ($83.6 million), according to a Reuters poll of
analysts.
SAS
The Scandinavian airline, which last week posted a deeper
than expected first-quarter loss, is due to present April
passenger traffic data at about 0900 GMT.
JYSKE BANK
Denmark's Jyske Bank reports first-quarter results.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)