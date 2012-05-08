HELSINKI May 8 The following stocks may be
affected by news and events on Tuesday:
SAMPO
The Finnish insurer is set to announce quarterly results at
around 0630 GMT, with the markets expecting its core pretax
profit to be down 9 percent from a year earlier at 215 million
euros ($281 million).
For more on the company, double-click on
ERICSSON, NOKIA SIEMENS
T-Mobile USA, the No. 4 U.S. mobile service provider, said
it plans to use network equipment from Sweden's Ericsson and
Nokia Siemens Networks for a $4 billion network upgrade.
Nokia Siemens is a venture of Finland's Nokia and Germany's
Siemens.
TELIASONERA
The telecoms firm has raised its ownership of Lithuania's
Teo LT to 76.16 percent and launched a voluntary takeover bid
for the remaining shares in the company, the company said in a
statement on Tuesday.
The firm will pay 38.9 million euros in cash to buy the
shares from East Capital and said it would offer 118 million
euros for remaining shares.
For more on the company, double-click on
PANDORA
The Danish jewellery is expected to report a nearly 61
percent drop in first-quarter operating earnings, hit partly by
a campaign offering retail outlets a chance to swap items
consumers are not buying for jewellery that sells better,
according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
The company is due to report its result on Tuesday at 0600
GMT.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 0.7663 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)