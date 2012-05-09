(Adds Aker Solutions, TDC, NKT, Lundin Petroleum, Stockmann and
CARLSBERG
The Danish brewer kept its 2012 outlook unchanged on
Wednesday, after quarterly operating profit fell more than
forecast, partly hurt by destocking and increased beer taxes in
its crucial Russian market.
Operating profit fell to 574 million Danish crowns ($100.32
mln) from 1.00 billion year-on-year, compared to an average
forecast of 823 million crowns.
NOKIAN RENKAAT
The Finnish winter tyre reported a bigger-than-expected rise
in quarterly profits on Wednesday, citing sales growth in
Russia.
Its operating profit rose 45 percent to 105 million euros
($136.5 mln).
TDC
The Danish telecom operator reported a drop in quarterly
core underlying earnings on Wednesday, hit by fierce domestic
competition and stood by its guidance for the full year.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) fell to 2.59 billion Danish crowns ($452.64 million)
from 2.71 billion crowns last year, in line with analysts'
average estimate of 2.60 billion in a Reuters poll.
NKT
The Danish industrial group reported a smaller-than-forecast
rise in operating profits for the first quarter on Wednesday,
hit by lower revenues, but kept guidance for 2012 unchanged.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 103 million
Danish crowns ($18.00 million) in January-March from 69 million
in the first quarter last year, lagging an average forecast of
117 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
MARINE HARVEST
Marine Harvest, the world's biggest Atlantic salmon
producer, expects the global salmon glut to deteriorate quickly
in 2012 as supplies will soar once again after last year's
volume jump already depressed prices.
AKER SOLUTIONS
Aker Solutions, Norway's flagship oil services company,
reported first-quarter earnings above forecasts on Wednesday and
said there was continued strong demand in most markets.
LUNDIN PETROLEUM
The Swedish oil company stood by its production guidance for
2012 after posting a bigger quarterly profit rise than expected
on Wednesday, but said maintenance work and storm damage would
dent output in the second quarter.
HEXAGON
The measurement technology and software group is due to
unveil first-quarter results between 1030 an 1100 on Wednesday.
Operating earnings at the company are seen rising to 109 million
euros ($141.6 million), according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
MARIMEKKO
The Finnish clothing and textiles group reiterated its
expectations of at least doubling its operating profit in 2012,
when reporting it swung to a first-quarter loss.
The expansion has been costly, and it reported a
January-March operating loss of 935,000 euros ($1.2 million)
from a profit of 360,000 euros in the 2011 period.
STOCKMANN
The Finnish department store and retail chain owner reported
its quarterly earnings on Wednesday.
The group said its preliminary revenue in April increased by
5.7 percent and was 206.6 million euros ($268.5 million).
