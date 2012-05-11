(Adds Swedish companies, Subsea 7)
HELSINKI May 11 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
ASSA ABLOY
The world's biggest lockmaker announced on Friday it has
acquired Canadian firm Helton, a manufacturer of hardware for
sectional doors for residential and industrial customers. Sales
are expected to reach 370 million crowns ($53 million) in 2012.
For more information on the company, double-click on
ERICSSON
UBS has raised its recommendation on the world's number one
mobile network gear maker to buy from neutral and its price
target to 75 Swedish crowns from 70.
For more information on the company, double-click on
SCHIBSTED
The Norwegian media group reported weaker-than-expected core
earnings for the first quarter, as its printed newspapers
continued to lose advertising revenue to online media.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 421 million Norwegian crowns
($71.9 million) in the quarter, compared to 439 million in the
year-ago period and below the average forecast for 444 million
in a Reuters poll.
For more on the company, double click on
SUBSEA 7
The Norwegian oilfield engineering group said it saw strong
momentum in most of its markets but warned of low activity
offshore Africa as it reported first-quarter earnings below
expectations while its order backlog grew more than forecast.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) came in at $225 million for the quarter,
compared to a mean forecast for $242 million in a Reuters poll
of analysts.
For more on the company, double click on
DANSKE BANK
The head of National Irish Bank, owned by Danske, will be
leaving as part of group-wide restructuring announced on
Thursday, daily Jyllands-Posten said.
Danske announced on Thursday that it would hive off 35
billion Danish crowns ($6.1 billion) in commercial and
investment property loans at NIB into a separate unit.
For more on the company, click on
($1 = 6.9292 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 5.8532 Norwegian krones)
($1 = 5.7492 Danish crowns)
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)