(Adds Finnair, TeliaSonera, Tele2, Volvo, SSAB and G4S)
HELSINKI May 14 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
FINNAIR
British airline Flybe Group is interested in buying
Danish Cimber Sterling that declared bankruptcy
earlier this month, Finnish public broadcaster YLE said on
Monday. Flybe and Finnair have a joint venture Flybe Nordic.
TELIASONERA
The Swedish telecom operator is looking to sell its
broadband business in Norway, business daily Dagens Industri
reported of the weekend, citing two mutually independent
sources. The price of the business was seen in the range of
1-1.5 billion Swedish crowns ($144-$216 million), it added.
TELE2
The operator said it had signed a 5 year revolving credit
facility agreement of 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) with a
syndicate of 12 banks, replacing existing facilities that were
due to mature next year.
VOLVO
The world's second biggest heavy-duty truck maker plans to
move to joint line of cabs for its three truck brands Volvo,
Renault and Mack, Dagens Industri reported, citing sources.
Volvo is also due to begin production of a new truck at the end
of the year, it added, all in all totalling investments of
roughly 10 billion crowns.
SSAB
Dagens Industri put a buy recommendation on the stock of the
Swedish specialty steel maker, pointing to a low valuation, a
strong market position in the United States, as well as the fact
that the company has now completed a string of large investments
to boost capacity.
G4S
Security firm G4S is preparing to sell a large part of its
Danish operations in a deal that is expected to be worth more
than 1 billion Danish crowns ($174 million), Danish financial
daily Borsen reported.
Borsen cited banking and legal sources familiar with the
matter as saying that G4S was close to a sale of its alarm
centres in Denmark, but would keep its Danish uniformed guards
business. Several private equity firms were interested in the
operations that G4S was selling, it added.
TRYG
Danish insurance company Tryg is scheduled to report
first-quarter earnings after the market closes on Monday.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters estimated on average that pretax
profits rose 60 percent from a year earlier to 577 million
Danish crowns ($100.5 million).
TORM
Indebted Danish shipping company Torm said on Friday evening
that its banks had agreed to extend to May 31 a suspension of
repayments on its $1.9 billion of debt to allow more time for
talks aiming at a comprehensive financing solution. Chief
Financial Officer Roland Andersen said that the final
documentation of the long-term financing plan had begun.
($1 = 5.7429 Danish crowns)
($1 = 6.9466 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 0.7726 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)