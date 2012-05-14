(Adds Finnair, TeliaSonera, Tele2, Volvo, SSAB and G4S)

FINNAIR

British airline Flybe Group is interested in buying Danish Cimber Sterling that declared bankruptcy earlier this month, Finnish public broadcaster YLE said on Monday. Flybe and Finnair have a joint venture Flybe Nordic.

TELIASONERA

The Swedish telecom operator is looking to sell its broadband business in Norway, business daily Dagens Industri reported of the weekend, citing two mutually independent sources. The price of the business was seen in the range of 1-1.5 billion Swedish crowns ($144-$216 million), it added.

TELE2

The operator said it had signed a 5 year revolving credit facility agreement of 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) with a syndicate of 12 banks, replacing existing facilities that were due to mature next year.

VOLVO

The world's second biggest heavy-duty truck maker plans to move to joint line of cabs for its three truck brands Volvo, Renault and Mack, Dagens Industri reported, citing sources. Volvo is also due to begin production of a new truck at the end of the year, it added, all in all totalling investments of roughly 10 billion crowns.

SSAB

Dagens Industri put a buy recommendation on the stock of the Swedish specialty steel maker, pointing to a low valuation, a strong market position in the United States, as well as the fact that the company has now completed a string of large investments to boost capacity.

G4S

Security firm G4S is preparing to sell a large part of its Danish operations in a deal that is expected to be worth more than 1 billion Danish crowns ($174 million), Danish financial daily Borsen reported.

Borsen cited banking and legal sources familiar with the matter as saying that G4S was close to a sale of its alarm centres in Denmark, but would keep its Danish uniformed guards business. Several private equity firms were interested in the operations that G4S was selling, it added.

TRYG

Danish insurance company Tryg is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings after the market closes on Monday. Analysts surveyed by Reuters estimated on average that pretax profits rose 60 percent from a year earlier to 577 million Danish crowns ($100.5 million).

TORM

Indebted Danish shipping company Torm said on Friday evening that its banks had agreed to extend to May 31 a suspension of repayments on its $1.9 billion of debt to allow more time for talks aiming at a comprehensive financing solution. Chief Financial Officer Roland Andersen said that the final documentation of the long-term financing plan had begun.

