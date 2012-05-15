HELSINKI May 15 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

HENNES & MAURITZ

The Swedish budget fashion retailer is expected to have flat sales in April, a Reuters poll showed, with forecasts ranging from a fall of 4 percent to a gain of 5 percent.

Like-for-like sales in the month were seen having decreased 10 percent with forecasts ranging from a decline of 5 percent to a fall of 13 percent.

The figures are due at 0800 CET.

FLSMIDTH

The Danish engineering group FLSmidth is expected to report a 51.8 percent increase in first-quarter operating profits, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were seen rising on average to 463 million Danish crowns ($80 million) in January-March from 305 million in the first quarter last year, according to the poll.

The company is due to report its first-quarter result on Tuesday at 0600 GMT

D/S NORDEN

The Danish shipping company is seen posting an 85.7 percent drop in first-quarter pretax profits, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Pretax profit was estimated on average to have fallen to $10.1 million in the three months to end-March from $70.8 million in the same quarter last year.

The company is due to report its first-quarter result on Tuesday before 0700 GMT.

A.P. MOLLER MAERSK, ROYAL DUTCH SHELL, Chevron

The Danish oil and shipping group, together with Royal Dutch Shell and Chevron, could be forced to increase investments in oil exploration in the Danish part of the North Sea, business daily Borsen said.

The three companies engage in oil exploration in the North Sea through the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC), which could be under pressure to invest billions of Danish crowns in getting more oil from the fields, Borsen said.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

Maersk Line, the container arm of the Danish oil and shipping group, could face lower rates as a rising number of vessels are now coming back into the market, daily Berlingske Tidende said. The group has succesfully managed to raise rates in the container division, but new tonnage could again put pressure on rates, Berlingske said.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.7905 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)