HELSINKI May 15 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

HENNES & MAURITZ

The Swedish budget fashion giant said on Tuesday sales at stores open a year or more dropped 10 percent in local currencies in April, right in line with a Reuters poll forecast.

Overall sales eased one percent from a year earlier compared with a mean forecast for no change.

FLSMIDTH

The Danish engineering group kept its outlook for 2012 unchanged on Tuesday after first-quarter profits rose but lagged consensus forecasts.

The group's first-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 334 million Danish crowns ($57.68 million) in January-March from 305 million in the same quarter a year earlier, missing an average 463 million crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

D/S NORDEN

The Danish shipping company reported a surprise operating loss for the first quarter on Tuesday, hit by a $300 million writedown of the value of its fleet, but kept its outlook for 2012 underlying earnings steady.

Losses before interest and tax after the writedown were $275 million in January-March against a $30 million profit in the first quarter last year.

A.P. MOLLER MAERSK, ROYAL DUTCH SHELL, Chevron

The Danish oil and shipping group, together with Royal Dutch Shell and Chevron, could be forced to increase investments in oil exploration in the Danish part of the North Sea, business daily Borsen said.

The three companies engage in oil exploration in the North Sea through the Danish Underground Consortium (DUC), which could be under pressure to invest billions of Danish crowns in getting more oil from the fields, Borsen said.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

Maersk Line, the container arm of the Danish oil and shipping group, could face lower rates as a rising number of vessels are now coming back into the market, daily Berlingske Tidende said. The group has succesfully managed to raise rates in the container division, but new tonnage could again put pressure on rates, Berlingske said.

TELIASONERA TELE2

Deutsche Bank cut its target price on TeliaSonera to 51 Swedish crowns from 53 on a hold recommendation. It also lowered its target price on Tele2 to 132 crowns from 147, also on a hold recommendation.

