HELSINKI May 21 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

DNO

DNO beat expectation with first quarter earnings and said the upgrade of its prize field in Iraqi Kurdistan was on track.

First-quarter net profit rose to 307 million Norwegian crowns ($51.2 million) from a 115 million crown loss a year earlier and came ahead of expectations for 233 million crowns in a poll of analysts.

YARA

Yara has agreed to proceed with plans to set up an $800 million Australian joint venture to produce explosives to for Australia's vast and rapidly expanding mining sector.

Yara and Orica will each hold 45 percent in the venture, which will produce 330,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate annually, while Apache will have 10 percent.

