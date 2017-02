(Adds Statoil)

HELSINKI May 23 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

STATOIL

The Norwegian oil and gas firm has awarded contracts for three new light well intervention vessels to Island Offshore Management and Eide Marine Services. The total value of the contracts is 9.4 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.6 billion).

For more on the company, click on

NORSK HYDRO

The Norwegian aluminium producer plans to close its plant in Kurri Kurri, Australia, as continued weak economic conditions, low metal prices and strong Australian dollar has rendered the plant unprofitable.

Hydro curtailed a third of the plant's output in January.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 5.9333 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)