(Adds Maersk)
HELSINKI May 24 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
MAERSK
The port arm of the Danish oil and shipping group has
proposed a strategic partnership with the Port of Virginia in
the east coast U.S. state.
For more on the company, click on
NORDEA HANDELSBANKEN SEB
SWEDBANK
There is room for clients to negotiate better rates on their
mortgage loans after Swedish banks' mortgage loan margins have
widened in recent years, the country's financial watchdog said
in a report commissioned by the government on how banks adapt to
tougher capital requirements, with focus on lending margins.
Calculations show that the banks' net margins on mortgage
loans, after borrowing and other costs, amount to 0.4 percentage
units, corresponding to a return on equity of 22 percent, the
Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority said.
For more on the companies, click on,,
,
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)