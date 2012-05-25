HELSINKI May 25 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

VESTAS

Danish asset management company Maj Invest is accusing the Danish wind turbine manufacturer for publishing unclear and misleading financial accounts and has sold its entire holding of Vestas shares on behalf of its clients, business daily Borsen said. The holding represents 1.7 percent of Vestas' share capital, Borsen said.

NORDEA, HANDELSBANKEN, DNB

Ratings agency Moody's has downgraded the two Swedish banks by one notch while leaving the lower ratings of their peers Swedbank and SEB unchanged in a sweeping review of the ratings of European financial firms.

The ratings outlook for all the Swedish banks was stable, it added. It also downgraded the rating of Norwegian bank DNB as part of the review.

VOLVO

The world's biggest truck maker lost market share in Europe, its biggest truck market, in the first quarter, representing the first significant setback for new Chief Executive Olof Persson, business daily Dagens Industri reported.

TALVIVAARA

Finnish mining company Talvivaara may halt plans to expand its nickel mine if Finland levies new taxes on mining as punishment for environmental problems, Talvivaara chief executive told weekly newspaper Tekniikka&Talous.

ERICSSON

The world number one mobile network equipment maker's subsidiary in Panama will pay a $1.75 million penalty to the U.S. Department of Commerce for violating U.S. export restrictions on Cuba, a settlement agreement obtained by Reuters showed.

The agreement, which was approved on Thursday but has not yet been made publicly available, showed that the firm's Panama branch operated a "scheme" under which it sent broken equipment from Cuba to the U.S. for repair after masking its origin.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (REporting by Helsinki Newsroom)