HELSINKI May 29 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
NOKIA
Eyes on Nokia after rival Samsung Electronics Co
launches its latest Galaxy S smartphone in Europe on Tuesday,
with the third generation model expected to be even more
successful than its predecessor.
Separately, its other Asian competitor, Huawei Technologies
Co Ltd, denied that it benefited from illegal Chinese
government subsidies.
The Financial Times earlier quoted unidentified EU officials
and executives as saying that the commission had been gathering
evidence in an anti-dumping case against Huawei and ZTE Corp
.
