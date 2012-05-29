(Adds Vestas, Ericsson and Sandvik)

HELSINKI May 29 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOKIA

Eyes on Nokia after rival Samsung Electronics Co launches its latest Galaxy S smartphone in Europe on Tuesday, with the third generation model expected to be even more successful than its predecessor.

Separately, its other Asian competitor, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, denied that it benefited from illegal Chinese government subsidies.

The Financial Times earlier quoted unidentified EU officials and executives as saying that the commission had been gathering evidence in an anti-dumping case against Huawei and ZTE Corp .



ERICSSON

The telecoms firm is opposed to a planned probe by the EU commission into claims that Chinese wireless network vendors Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. may be selling products in Europe below cost, Dow Jones Newswires reported on Monday.

It quoted Ulf Pehrsson, who heads government and industry relations at Ericsson, as saying that any plans by the commission to bring an anti-dumping case against the firms that could potentially lead to punitive import tariffs being imposed against them was the wrong way to proceed.



VESTAS

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer is close to a settlement with dissatisfied shareholders who joined a U.S. class action lawsuit against the company, alleging they had been misled, financial daily Borsen said.

The case stems from Vestas' change of accounting methods in October 2010, which led to a restatement of 2010 figures and a 10 percent drop in the share price, the newspaper said.

The settlement negotiations have been expanded to include some European investors, Borsen said.



SANDVIK

The Swedish engineering firm said on Tuesday it has appointed Emil Nilsson, currently head of Ericsson's Central European customer unit, as executive vice president and chief financial officer.



(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)