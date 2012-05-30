HELSINKI May 30 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
NESTE OIL
The Finnish refiner said it has launched a patent
infringement action in the United States against Dynamic Fuels,
Syntroleum Corporation and Tyson Foods. It said the companies
have infringed its U.S. renewable diesel technology patent.
NOKIA
Nokia's peer Research In Motion Ltd , who
is also struggling in the smartphone market, warned it would
likely report a shock fiscal first-quarter operating
loss.
RIM said it had hired bankers for a major strategic review
and would also cut a "significant" number of jobs, although it
did not say how many.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)