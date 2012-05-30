HELSINKI May 30 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

NESTE OIL

The Finnish refiner said it has launched a patent infringement action in the United States against Dynamic Fuels, Syntroleum Corporation and Tyson Foods. It said the companies have infringed its U.S. renewable diesel technology patent.

For more on the company click on

NOKIA

Nokia's peer Research In Motion Ltd , who is also struggling in the smartphone market, warned it would likely report a shock fiscal first-quarter operating loss.

RIM said it had hired bankers for a major strategic review and would also cut a "significant" number of jobs, although it did not say how many.

For more on the company click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)