(Adds Skanska, Nokia's Aho)

HELSINKI May 30 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

SKANSKA

The Swedish construction group said it has won a 565 million Swedish crown ($78.7 million) contract to design and construct the Moorgate Exchange project in the City of London for Telex SARL. The order will be included in bookings for the second quarter.

For more on the company, click on

NOKIA

Nokia said Esko Aho, head of its corporate and responsibility, will step down from Nokia Leadership team to join Harvard Universtity as Senior Fellow.

Separately, Nokia's peer Research In Motion Ltd , who is also struggling in the smartphone market, warned it would likely report a shock fiscal first-quarter operating loss.

RIM said it had hired bankers for a major strategic review and would also cut a "significant" number of jobs, although it did not say how many.

For more on the company click on

GOLDEN OCEAN

The Norwegian dry-bulk shipper reported a first-quarter operating profit of $15.5 million, slightly below forecasts, and said it would not pay a quarterly dividend but that it planned a new share repurchasing programme.

It said it expects the second quarter 2012 operating profit to be more or less in line with the first quarter.

For more on the company, click on

BOLIDEN

The metals miner and producer said it has been sued in an English court by a number of British companies in the listed Travis Perkins Group. It is unable to say what kind of exposure it may have.

Travis Perkins allegedly suffered a loss from higher gross prices incurred from a sanitary copper tubing cartel which Boliden and seven other firms participated in from 1988 to 2011.

For more on the company, click on

ASSA ABLOY

The world's biggest lockmaker has acquired Chinese window hardware manufacturer Shandong Guoqiang. The Chinese firm, which has over 2,000 employees, has a good market presence in China through an extensive network of sales offices, it said.

For more on the company, click on

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

A search for a financially strong partner for the development of offshore wind turbines could lead to a sale of the Danish wind turbine maker, business daily Borsen reported.

Vestas is looking for a partner, but a strong partner could end up taking over the company as its share price is at record low levels, Borsen said.

For more on the company, click on

NESTE OIL

The Finnish refiner said it has launched a patent infringement action in the United States against Dynamic Fuels, Syntroleum Corporation and Tyson Foods. It said the companies have infringed its U.S. renewable diesel technology patent.

For more on the company click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 7.1753 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)