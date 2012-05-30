(Adds Skanska, Nokia's Aho)
HELSINKI May 30 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
SKANSKA
The Swedish construction group said it has won a 565 million
Swedish crown ($78.7 million) contract to design and construct
the Moorgate Exchange project in the City of London for Telex
SARL. The order will be included in bookings for the second
quarter.
NOKIA
Nokia said Esko Aho, head of its corporate and
responsibility, will step down from Nokia Leadership team to
join Harvard Universtity as Senior Fellow.
Separately, Nokia's peer Research In Motion Ltd
, who is also struggling in the smartphone market,
warned it would likely report a shock fiscal first-quarter
operating loss.
RIM said it had hired bankers for a major strategic review
and would also cut a "significant" number of jobs, although it
did not say how many.
GOLDEN OCEAN
The Norwegian dry-bulk shipper reported a first-quarter
operating profit of $15.5 million, slightly below forecasts, and
said it would not pay a quarterly dividend but that it planned a
new share repurchasing programme.
It said it expects the second quarter 2012 operating profit
to be more or less in line with the first quarter.
BOLIDEN
The metals miner and producer said it has been sued in an
English court by a number of British companies in the listed
Travis Perkins Group. It is unable to say what kind of exposure
it may have.
Travis Perkins allegedly suffered a loss from higher gross
prices incurred from a sanitary copper tubing cartel which
Boliden and seven other firms participated in from 1988 to 2011.
ASSA ABLOY
The world's biggest lockmaker has acquired Chinese window
hardware manufacturer Shandong Guoqiang. The Chinese firm, which
has over 2,000 employees, has a good market presence in China
through an extensive network of sales offices, it said.
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
A search for a financially strong partner for the
development of offshore wind turbines could lead to a sale of
the Danish wind turbine maker, business daily Borsen reported.
Vestas is looking for a partner, but a strong partner could
end up taking over the company as its share price is at record
low levels, Borsen said.
NESTE OIL
The Finnish refiner said it has launched a patent
infringement action in the United States against Dynamic Fuels,
Syntroleum Corporation and Tyson Foods. It said the companies
have infringed its U.S. renewable diesel technology patent.
