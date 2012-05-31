HELSINKI May 31 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
DANSKE, JYSKE BANK, SYDBANK,
SPAR NORD BANK, RINGKJOBING LANDBOBANK,
POHJOLA
Moody's rating agency downgraded its ratings of Denmark's
biggest financial institution, Danske Bank, and four other
Danish banks as well as Finland's Pohjola bank and OP-Pohjola
group, citing a difficult operating environment and reliance on
market funding.
LUNDIN PETROLEUM
Swedish insurer and pension fund group Folksam will sell its
1.2 percent stake in Lundin after the oil and gas producer
rejected calls for an independent investigation into its human
rights record in Africa.
Lundin Petroleum's business in Sudan and Ethiopia in the
late 1990s and early 2000s has been the target of criticism in
recent years and Folksam had asked for a new investigation into
the allegations, a proposal rejected in a vote at a stormy
annual general meeting of shareholders earlier this month.
SEB
Mortgage rates are bound to become more expensive in the
longer term, the bank's Chief Executive Annika Falkengren said
in an interview with Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet.
Falkengren also called for Sweden's banks to harmonise the
way in which they calculate their margins on mortgage lending, a
measure which has been at the centre of a debate in the Swedish
media and among consumers in recent months.
