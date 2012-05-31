(Adds Finnair, Tieto, Metso, Wartsila and A.P. Moller-Maersk)

HELSINKI May 31 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

FINNAIR

Lufthansa board has blocked its catering firm LSG Sky Chef's plan to acquire Finnair's catering business due to investment freeze at Lufthansa.

TIETO

Canada's CGI Group Inc has agreed to buy Tieto's competitor Anglo-Dutch IT services company Logica for 1.7 billion pounds ($2.64 billion) in a deal to secure more business with blue-chip clients globally.

METSO, WARTSILA

Finnish engineering firm Metso said it had agreed to buy 40 percent of shares in joint venture MW Power from Wartsila and will gain full ownership in MW Power. The deal price was not disclosed.

A.P. MOELLER-MAERSK

The Danish oil and shipping said it would buy a 30 percent stake in two British oil fields and a production unit from Noble Energy for $127 million.

DANSKE, JYSKE BANK, SYDBANK, SPAR NORD BANK, RINGKJOBING LANDBOBANK, POHJOLA

Moody's rating agency downgraded its ratings of Denmark's biggest financial institution, Danske Bank, and four other Danish banks as well as Finland's Pohjola bank and OP-Pohjola group, citing a difficult operating environment and reliance on market funding.

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

Swedish insurer and pension fund group Folksam will sell its 1.2 percent stake in Lundin after the oil and gas producer rejected calls for an independent investigation into its human rights record in Africa.

Lundin Petroleum's business in Sudan and Ethiopia in the late 1990s and early 2000s has been the target of criticism in recent years and Folksam had asked for a new investigation into the allegations, a proposal rejected in a vote at a stormy annual general meeting of shareholders earlier this month.

SEB

Mortgage rates are bound to become more expensive in the longer term, the bank's Chief Executive Annika Falkengren said in an interview with Swedish daily Svenska Dagbladet.

Falkengren also called for Sweden's banks to harmonise the way in which they calculate their margins on mortgage lending, a measure which has been at the centre of a debate in the Swedish media and among consumers in recent months.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) ($1 = 0.6438 British pounds) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)