(Adds Outokumpu and Hexagon)
HELSINKI, June 1 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
OUTOKUMPU
The Finnish stainless steel maker, set to merge with the
stainless arm of ThyssenKrupp AG, said it will issue a
four-year bond worth 150 million euros. It said Pohjola Markets
, Danske Bank and SEB had acted
as joint book-runners for the transaction.
HEXAGON
The Swedish measurement technology group has appointed
Robert Belkic as chief financial officer. Belkic, currently the
company's treasurer, will take on the job on Sept. 1.
Current CFO Hakan Halen is appointed executive vice
president, Hexagon said.
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
Maersk Line, the container shipping arm of the Danish oil
and shipping group, is among a number of leading global carriers
postponed a peak season surcharge covering the Asia-Europe
trades that should have taken effect on June 1.
The shipping company has been hit hard during the global
economic downturn as weak demand and excess capacity has knocked
freight rates to loss-making levels.
SCANIA
Autos group Volkswagen is planning a management
reorganisation which will see long-serving Scania chief
executive Leif Ostling join the VW board and take responsibility
for forging a trucks alliance between Scania, MAN and
VW's commercial-vehicle unit, two people familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
Scania and MAN are both majority-owned by VW and
have been holding talks on bringing their operations closer
together. The VW supervisory board will gather on Friday to
approve the changes, the people said.
NOKIA
Google Inc accused Microsoft Corp and
Nokia of conspiring to use their patents against smartphone
industry rivals, and said it has filed a formal complaint with
the European Commission.
