HELSINKI, June 1 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

OUTOKUMPU

The Finnish stainless steel maker, set to merge with the stainless arm of ThyssenKrupp AG, said it will issue a four-year bond worth 150 million euros. It said Pohjola Markets , Danske Bank and SEB had acted as joint book-runners for the transaction.

HEXAGON

The Swedish measurement technology group has appointed Robert Belkic as chief financial officer. Belkic, currently the company's treasurer, will take on the job on Sept. 1.

Current CFO Hakan Halen is appointed executive vice president, Hexagon said.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

Maersk Line, the container shipping arm of the Danish oil and shipping group, is among a number of leading global carriers postponed a peak season surcharge covering the Asia-Europe trades that should have taken effect on June 1.

The shipping company has been hit hard during the global economic downturn as weak demand and excess capacity has knocked freight rates to loss-making levels.

SCANIA

Autos group Volkswagen is planning a management reorganisation which will see long-serving Scania chief executive Leif Ostling join the VW board and take responsibility for forging a trucks alliance between Scania, MAN and VW's commercial-vehicle unit, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Scania and MAN are both majority-owned by VW and have been holding talks on bringing their operations closer together. The VW supervisory board will gather on Friday to approve the changes, the people said.

NOKIA

Google Inc accused Microsoft Corp and Nokia of conspiring to use their patents against smartphone industry rivals, and said it has filed a formal complaint with the European Commission.

