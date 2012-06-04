(Adds Neste Oil)
HELSINKI, June 4 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
NESTE OIL
Finnish refiner Neste Oil said its diesel line 4 at Porvoo
refinery had been shut down due to an unexpected production
incident and will dent second-quarter results.
The firm said it expected the line to be back on stream in
the second half of July.
Neste Oil said its oil products unit's full-year comparable
operating profit is seen improving compared to 2011 if the
refining margin remains at last year's level.
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
APM Terminals, the port operating arm of the Danish oil and
shipping group, is experiencing competition in bidding for the
privatisation of for the terminals in Virginia's Hampton Roads
area, the Financial Times said late on Sunday.
The state of Virginia is taking the company's proposal "very
seriously" And had already received "several calls" from
potential counter-bidders, who have until July 12 to submit
plans, the Financial Times said.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)