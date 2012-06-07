HELSINKI, June 7 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
FINNAIR
Finnair's flight operations are due to return to normal
after its technical services staff suspended a strike late on
Wednesday.
Personnel negotiations continue, the company said. Workers
had been protesting Finnair's plan to cut 280 jobs and to
outsource engine services to Switzerland's SR Technics.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)