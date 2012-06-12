(Adds H&M, Lundin Petroleum, Cargotec)

HELSINKI, June 12 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

CARGOTEC

The cargo-handling machinery firm issued a profit warning due to lower operating results in the terminals segment than previously expected.

Cargotec said it expected its operating profit margin in 2012 to be approximately 6 percent against its previous guidance for the operating profit margin to improve from last year's 6.6 percent.

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

The Swedish oil explorer and producer said it had received final approval from the Norwegian parliament for its plans to develop and operate the Edvard Grieg field on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The first production is expected in late 2015 with a forecast production of around 100,00 boepd a day.

Lundin estimated the cost of developing Edvard Grieg at $4 billion.

Hennes & Mauritz

French fashion house Maison Martin Margiela will design a collection of men's and women's clothes for the Swedish fashion giant to go on sale around the world in November.

The Maison Martin Margiela collection will be sold online and in around 230 H&M stores worldwide from November.

UPM-KYMMENE

The Finnish forestry group will hold a capitals market day in London.

SAAB AUTOMOBILE

NEVS, a consortium building electric cars, has won the bidding for bankrupt Saab Automobile, beating off a bid from China's Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile, daily Dagens Industri reported.

Citing sources, DI said that receivers had decided on NEVS, which is only bidding for part of Saab.

Youngman Lotus Automobile upped its bid for the whole of Saab to 5 billion crown ($700 million) last week, Swedish media reported.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)