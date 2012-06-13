HELSINKI, June 13 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
CARLSBERG
Danish brewer Carlsberg will sign a deal on
Friday to build a brewery in the Chinese province of Yunnan at a
total investment of 4 billion Danish crowns ($670 mln), a
spokesman said.
The brewery will be Carlsberg's second biggest, reaching an
annual capacity of 10 million hectolitre before 2025.

DANSKE BANK
Danica, the pension unit of Denmark's biggest bank, could be
divested, daily Berlingske Tidende said.
The unit has been put up for sale, the report said, citing
unnamed sources.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
Maersk Line, the container shipping unit of the Danish oil
and shipping group, may announce more staff cuts over the
summer, daily Jyllands-Posten said.
The company is in the process of cutting 400 jobs in a bid
to regain profitability, and more cuts could come from its IT
division, the report said.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
($1 = 5.9664 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)