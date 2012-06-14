(Adds SKF, Sandvik and H&M)
SKF
Societe Generale and other banks cut their target prices for
the Swedish bearings maker a day after it warned of a slowdown
as the eurozone crisis hits.
SANDVIK
U.S. industrial tools maker Kennametal Inc, a rival
to the Swedish engineering firm's Machining Solutions division,
is due to post order intake figures at 1200 GMT.
H&M
Shares in the Swedish budget retailer's Europe-focused peer
Esprit Holdings Ltd has lost up to a third of its
market value in two days following the resignation of its
chairman and chief executive on successive days, stoking
speculation the clothing retailer could become a takeover
target.
NOKIA
Nokia's Chief Executive Stephen Elop will inform the firm's
Finnish employees about strategy on Thursday and he is expected
to announce significant job cuts, daily Helsingin Sanomat
reported. The conference for employees is due to begin at 10
a.m. (0700 GMT).
