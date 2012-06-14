(Adds SKF, Sandvik and H&M)

HELSINKI, June 14 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

SKF

Societe Generale and other banks cut their target prices for the Swedish bearings maker a day after it warned of a slowdown as the eurozone crisis hits.

SANDVIK

U.S. industrial tools maker Kennametal Inc, a rival to the Swedish engineering firm's Machining Solutions division, is due to post order intake figures at 1200 GMT.

H&M

Shares in the Swedish budget retailer's Europe-focused peer Esprit Holdings Ltd has lost up to a third of its market value in two days following the resignation of its chairman and chief executive on successive days, stoking speculation the clothing retailer could become a takeover target.

NOKIA

Nokia's Chief Executive Stephen Elop will inform the firm's Finnish employees about strategy on Thursday and he is expected to announce significant job cuts, daily Helsingin Sanomat reported. The conference for employees is due to begin at 10 a.m. (0700 GMT).

