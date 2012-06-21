HELSINKI, June 21 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

STATOIL

Statoil aims to triple its North American oil and natural gas production by the end of the decade as it increases spending in oil-rich prospects and targets global capital spending of $17 billion this year.

It expects to produce 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boepd) in North America by 2020, up from the 149,000 boepd produced in the first quarter of this year, as it moves away from barely profitable natural gas fields to concentrate on more lucrative liquids-based acreage.

Statoil also said it found 100 million to 200 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent in the Mizzen prospect off Canada's East Coast and also entered into a partnership with Canada's PetroFrontier Corp to explore for shale gas in Australia.

For more on the company, double click

TELENOR

Telecoms operator Telenor issued a benchmark eurobond on Wednesday with two tranches of 500 million euros each, the firm said.

The first tranche, maturing in 2018, priced at 45 basis point over mid-swaps and the second, maturing in 2022, priced at 80 basis points over mid-swaps.

For more on the company, double click on

NOKIA

Eyes on Nokia after Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen ruled out a government rescue for Nokia's plunging shares. Some investors had hoped the government would invest in the company to help bolster its finances and help prevent a foreign takeover.

Separately, Noka partner Microsoft Corp officially announced its new phone software, called Windows Phone 8, and said phones running the software would hit the market this autumn.

The new phone software will be built on the same core as its new upcoming PC and tablet operating system, bringing the company one step closer to unifying its Windows franchise across a full range of screens that are revolutionizing computing.

Microsoft said current devices which run on Windows Phone 7.5, will not be able to update to Windows Phone 8, however. That could dampen sales of Windows Phone 7.5 devices for the next few months until the new crop of phones appears in stores.

For more on the company, double click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)