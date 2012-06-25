COPENHAGEN, June 25 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
STATOIL
Oil workers in Norway went on strike from Sunday, shutting
down oil and gas production at two major Statoil-operated oil
fields, Heidrun and Oseberg, which together account for about
150,000 barrels per day of production.
It will take about four-five days to shut down the Heidrun
and Oseberg fields.
For more on the story, double click on
VOLVO
U.S. logistics company Ryder Systems Inc cut its
second-quarter earnings forecast after the close of the Swedish
stock market on Thursday, citing lower demand for its commercial
rental services, and said it expected weakness to persist
through the year.
Volvo is a leading supplier of trucks in the U.S. market.
For more on the company, double click
NOKIA
Eyes on Nokia after rival Samsung Electronics
said it expects sales of its new Galaxy S III, launched at the
end of last month, to top 10 million during July.
Samsung also predicted earnings from its handset division
would be higher in the current second quarter than in
January-March, countering market concerns that tight supplies of
the new Galaxy model and the weak global economy would pressure
earnings at Asia's most valuable technology firm.
For more news on Nokia, double click
