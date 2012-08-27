HELSINKI Aug 27 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SAAB

Sweden said on Saturday it aims to buy 40-60 new JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets from the aerospace firm after inking a deal last year to share some of the development costs with Switzerland, whose parliament is expected to vote on a purchase in October.

Sweden has not previously said how many planes it would buy.

"There is not yet an agreement but Saab looks forward to the discussions, which will lead to a deal and an order for Gripen," Saab commented in a statement on Saturday.