HELSINKI, Sept 11 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

STORA ENSO Finnish forestry company expects a harsh winter season ahead for its sawmills and is likely to cut output as the recession in Europe hits the region's construction industry, a top executive said in a Reuters Forest Forum interview. "We will actively curtail all the assets that need to be curtailed," Hannu Kasurinen, the head of Stora Enso's Building and Living business, told on Monday.

For more on the company, click on

KONECRANES

Finnish crane maker is set to hold its Capital Markets Day in Finland, with chief executive Pekka Lundmark's speech due to start at 9 am (0600 GMT).

For more on the company, click on

NOKIA

Telecoms gear maker Nokia Siemens Networks, a joint venture of Nokia and Siemens AG, expects to jump to second place in its global market for the full year 2013, ahead of Huawei Technologies, a top executive told Reuters.

For more on the company, click on

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)