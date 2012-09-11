HELSINKI, Sept 11 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
STORA ENSO
Finnish forestry company expects a harsh winter season ahead
for its sawmills and is likely to cut output as the recession in
Europe hits the region's construction industry, a top executive
said in a Reuters Forest Forum interview.
"We will actively curtail all the assets that need to be
curtailed," Hannu Kasurinen, the head of Stora Enso's Building
and Living business, told on Monday.
For more on the company, click on
KONECRANES
Finnish crane maker is set to hold its Capital Markets Day
in Finland, with chief executive Pekka Lundmark's speech due to
start at 9 am (0600 GMT).
For more on the company, click on
NOKIA
Telecoms gear maker Nokia Siemens Networks, a joint venture
of Nokia and Siemens AG, expects to jump to second
place in its global market for the full year 2013, ahead of
Huawei Technologies, a top executive told Reuters.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)