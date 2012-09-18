HELSINKI, Sept 18 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
STORA ENSO
The Finnish forest group is to set up a paperboard joint
venture in Pakistan with Packages Ltd as it shifts
focus from papermaking to healthier packaging business. The
joint venture's sales were forecast to be $130 million this
year.
For more on the company, click on
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
The Danish wind turbine manufacturer could see a weak third
quarter for turbine orders, daily Berlingske Tidende said. The
company has seen a number of its projects being delayed and has
lost a number of large orders to competitors, Berlingske said.
For more on the company, click on
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
Maersk Line, the container shipping unit of the Danish oil
and shipping group, could be forced to downgrade its profit
expectation when the group presents its thirds quarter result in
November, business daily Borsen said. The container freight
rates continue to tumble on the crucial route between Asia and
Europe, Borsen said.
For more on the company, click on
VOLVO
The world's second biggest truck maker is scheduled to
release data on its shipments of heavy-duty trucks in August at
0630 GMT.
For more on the company, click on
STATOIL
The state-controlled Norwegian oil and gas firm must
consider strategic alliances and changes to the ownership
structure to meet challenges in the coming decades, the firm's
Chief Executive Helge Lund said in a commentary in a newspaper.
"In the future, structural moves can be a way to develop the
global competitiveness," Lund wrote in Dagens Naeringsliv.
The Norwegian state owns 67 percent of the shares in
Statoil.
For more on the company, double click on
SSAB
The profit warning by the steel maker could be followed by
others, business daily Dagens Industri wrote. The weak volume
development for strip products as described by SSAB indicates
that large customer segments, such as makers of autos and white
goods, remain under pressure.
For more on the company, click on
LUNDIN PETROLEUM
Access to mobile drill rigs is a bottle neck for the oil
industry, especially in Norway, daily Svenska Dagbladet wrote.
Some analysts expect the leasing cost for a rig to exceed
$700,000 in the coming months, spelling bad news for Lundin.
For more on the company, click on
** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double
click on
** For the western European company diary covering earnings,
shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings,
click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.
** Double click on for Swedish indices,
for Danish indices, for Finnish
indices and for Norwegian indices
** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double
click on,, and
** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in
the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard
** For Nordic top news items, double click on
** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double
click on
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)