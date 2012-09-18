HELSINKI, Sept 18 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

STORA ENSO

The Finnish forest group is to set up a paperboard joint venture in Pakistan with Packages Ltd as it shifts focus from papermaking to healthier packaging business. The joint venture's sales were forecast to be $130 million this year.

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

The Danish wind turbine manufacturer could see a weak third quarter for turbine orders, daily Berlingske Tidende said. The company has seen a number of its projects being delayed and has lost a number of large orders to competitors, Berlingske said.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

Maersk Line, the container shipping unit of the Danish oil and shipping group, could be forced to downgrade its profit expectation when the group presents its thirds quarter result in November, business daily Borsen said. The container freight rates continue to tumble on the crucial route between Asia and Europe, Borsen said.

VOLVO

The world's second biggest truck maker is scheduled to release data on its shipments of heavy-duty trucks in August at 0630 GMT.

STATOIL

The state-controlled Norwegian oil and gas firm must consider strategic alliances and changes to the ownership structure to meet challenges in the coming decades, the firm's Chief Executive Helge Lund said in a commentary in a newspaper.

"In the future, structural moves can be a way to develop the global competitiveness," Lund wrote in Dagens Naeringsliv.

The Norwegian state owns 67 percent of the shares in Statoil.

SSAB

The profit warning by the steel maker could be followed by others, business daily Dagens Industri wrote. The weak volume development for strip products as described by SSAB indicates that large customer segments, such as makers of autos and white goods, remain under pressure.

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

Access to mobile drill rigs is a bottle neck for the oil industry, especially in Norway, daily Svenska Dagbladet wrote. Some analysts expect the leasing cost for a rig to exceed $700,000 in the coming months, spelling bad news for Lundin.

