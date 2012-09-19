(Adds Handelsbanken)

HELSINKI, Sept 19 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

HANDELSBANKEN

The Swedish bank said on Wednesday it was entering the Australian market, opening a branch in Sydney. Handelsbanken is now present in 23 markets.

For more on the company, click on

TALVIVAARA

The Finnish mining company may invest more than one billion euros to expand nickel production in Sotkamo, Finland, an executive told Reuters.

Talvivaara has been carrying out an environmental assessment with a target to increase full-scale production eventually to about 100,000 tonnes annually.

"We have not made any decisions yet... but it would be a billion euro project, maybe one billion and some," deputy CEO Saila Miettinen-Lähde told Reuters.

For more on the company, click on

HENNES & MAURITZ

The Swedish budget fashion retailer's biggest rival, Zara owner Inditex, posted a 32 percent jump in first-half year profit to 944 million euros ($1.2 billion) on Wednesday, better than expected, boosted by rapid expansion to fast-growing emerging markets.

For more on the company, click on

ELECTROLUX

U.S. deliveries of the six top categories of home appliances, AHAM 6, increased by 0.8 percent year-on-year in August, statistics from the Association of Home Appliances Manufacturers showed. So far this year, shipments in the category have fallen 3.2 percent.

For more on the company, click on

ASSA ABLOY

A leading indicator of U.S. construction activity, thus an indicator of demand for the Swedish lockmaker, rose last month to its best level in five months, indicating that demand for design services is expanding.

The American Institute of Architects (AIA) said its architecture billings index, which helps predict construction activity nine to 12 months ahead, rose 1.5 points to a reading of 50.2 in August.

For more on the company, click on

TELE2

The Swedish telecoms group said on Wednesday in a statement its Kazakh operations had reached 3 million customers in total.

For more on the company, click on

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

Weak incoming orders could make it hard for the Danish wind turbine manufacturer to reach its goal of a positive cash flow for the full year 2012, daily Berlingske Tidende said.

For more on the company, click on

Telenor

Telenor aims to grow faster than its peer over the next three years and plans to pay a high and growing dividend over the next several years, it said on Wednesday.

Telenor, which has over 150 million subscribers across Europe and Asia, aims to lift its operating cash-flow to between 28 billion and 30 billion crowns ($4.90-$5.25 billion) by 2015, a big increase from 19.1 billion crowns in 2011, the firm said in a capital markets day presentation.

For more on the company, click:

Orkla

Orkla aims to list its Borregaard unit in Oslo after an initial public offering set for the fourth quarter, the company said on Wednesday.

The IPO would comprise existing shares sold by Orkla and pre-marketing will start Sept 19.

For more on the company, click:

** For a summary of upcoming results and forecasts, double click on

** For the western European company diary covering earnings, shareholder meetings, news conferences and analysts' meetings, click on or type in the code and hit the f9 button.

** Double click on for Swedish indices, for Danish indices, for Finnish indices and for Norwegian indices

** For real-time moves on Nordic blue-chip indices double click on,, and

** For constituent stock moves highlight the above codes in the command box and press the f3 button on your keyboard

** For Nordic top news items, double click on

** For the latest news on Nordic stock price moves double click on

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms)