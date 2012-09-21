HELSINKI, Sept 21 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
SCANIA
The Swedish truckmaker sees positive trends in some
important markets such as Russia and Scandinavia despite the
euro zone crisis, the company's new sales director Henrik
Henriksson told business daily Dagens Industri.
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS
The wind turbine industry will soon see the first steps of
consolidation as a number of turbine manufacturers suffer, daily
Berlingske Tidende said. Next year will be unusually tough for
the sector and consolidation could be seen already at the end of
this year, BTM Consult told Berlingske.
TDC
The Danish telecommunications group is aiming to change the
expensive subscription package model for mobile telephones in
the fight for users, daily Berlingske Tidende said. The group
aims to target its mobile telephone subsidiaries to different
user groups, Berlingske said.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)