HELSINKI, Sept 24
HELSINKI, Sept 24 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:
LUNDIN PETROLEUM
Lundin Petroleum has successfully completed an appraisal
well on the giant Johan Sverdrup field and results show
excellent reservoir quality and thickness, the firm said.
The well encountered a gross reservoir column of
approximately 22 metres, of which 12 metres were above the oil
water contact.
AKER SOLUTIONS
Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions won a contract
from Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd to
supply a complete drilling equipment package for a new jack-up
drilling rig.
The rig will be built by the Chinese yard and the equipment
will be delivered in 2013, it said in a statement.
The contract value is undisclosed.
NORSK HYDRO
Norwegian aluminium firm Norsk Hydro has agreed to sell its
aluminium remelt plant in Taiwan to Ting Sin Metal Co. Ltd for
an undisclosed sum, the firm said in a statement on Monday.
The deal is expected to close in October.
The remelter has an annual capacity of about 75,000 metric
tons of extrusion ingot and mainly serves the Taiwanese market,
Hydro said.
KONE
The Finnish lift maker said it proposes an extra dividend of
1.5 euros per B-share and 1.495 euros per A-share, amounting to
about 384.4 million euros. The extra shareholder meeting is due
to be held on October 24 and the dividend would be payable on
November 5.
TELIASONERA
The chairman of the Nordic telecom operator told business
daily Dagens Industri the allegations of possible bribery and
money laundering in connection with the company's purchase of a
3G license in Uzbekistan were extremely serious.
"Therefore, it is very important that the external
investigation that we have announced thoroughly examines the
construction of the deal and answers all important questions,"
Chairman Anders Narvinger was quoted as saying.
NOVO NORDISK
The Danish insulin producer is moving an increasing amount
of research jobs to China, daily Berlingske Tidende said. The
inauguration of a new research center in Beijing on Monday will
help strengthening the group's position in the country,
Berlingske said.
