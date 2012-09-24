(Adds Lundin, Aker Solutions, Norsk Hydro)

HELSINKI, Sept 24 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

LUNDIN PETROLEUM

Lundin Petroleum has successfully completed an appraisal well on the giant Johan Sverdrup field and results show excellent reservoir quality and thickness, the firm said.

The well encountered a gross reservoir column of approximately 22 metres, of which 12 metres were above the oil water contact.

AKER SOLUTIONS

Norwegian oil services firm Aker Solutions won a contract from Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd to supply a complete drilling equipment package for a new jack-up drilling rig.

The rig will be built by the Chinese yard and the equipment will be delivered in 2013, it said in a statement.

The contract value is undisclosed.

NORSK HYDRO

Norwegian aluminium firm Norsk Hydro has agreed to sell its aluminium remelt plant in Taiwan to Ting Sin Metal Co. Ltd for an undisclosed sum, the firm said in a statement on Monday.

The deal is expected to close in October.

The remelter has an annual capacity of about 75,000 metric tons of extrusion ingot and mainly serves the Taiwanese market, Hydro said.

KONE

The Finnish lift maker said it proposes an extra dividend of 1.5 euros per B-share and 1.495 euros per A-share, amounting to about 384.4 million euros. The extra shareholder meeting is due to be held on October 24 and the dividend would be payable on November 5.

TELIASONERA

The chairman of the Nordic telecom operator told business daily Dagens Industri the allegations of possible bribery and money laundering in connection with the company's purchase of a 3G license in Uzbekistan were extremely serious.

"Therefore, it is very important that the external investigation that we have announced thoroughly examines the construction of the deal and answers all important questions," Chairman Anders Narvinger was quoted as saying.

NOVO NORDISK

The Danish insulin producer is moving an increasing amount of research jobs to China, daily Berlingske Tidende said. The inauguration of a new research center in Beijing on Monday will help strengthening the group's position in the country, Berlingske said.

