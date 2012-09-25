(Adds Vestjysk Bank, Spar Lolland, A.P. Moller-Maersk, Statoil,
Volvo and Nokia job cuts)
HELSINKI, Sept 25 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
VESTJYSK BANK, SPAR LOLLAND
More Danish banks may collapse as a result of tightened
regulation for writedowns, business daily Borsen reported. Banks
such as Vestjysk Bank and Spar Lolland could be some of the
first under pressure, the paper said.
A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK
Maersk Drilling, the drilling unit of the Danish oil and
shipping group, is searching for a partner to develop a new type
of drilling rig that can drill through the Arctic ice, business
daily Borsen said.
STATOIL
The Norwegian firm has found more oil and gas in the first
eight months of this year than it did during the record year
2011, and plans to drill between 60 and 80 wells offshore Norway
up until 2014, its head of exploration told a Norwegian daily
Stavanger Aftenblad.
Over the last 18 months, Statoil has made at least eight
high impact discoveries.
VOLVO
The world's second-biggest truck maker holds a capital
markets day for investors in the Swedish city of Gothenburg.
YIT
Finland's top builder YIT's Chief Executive Juhani
Pitkakoski told capital markets day sales of residential housing
has remained on a good level in the third quarter and repeated
the full-year 2012 guidance.
NOKIA
Nokia unveiled two new touch-screen models to strengthen its
offering for the mass market. Nokia said it expects the Nokia
Asha 308 and the Nokia Asha 309 to retail for about $99,
excluding taxes and subsidies, with deliveries to start in the
fourth quarter of 2012.
Separately, it also said it would cut 725 jobs at its South
Korean factory as part of its global cost savings programme
unveiled in June.
