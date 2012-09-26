(Adds Danish companies)

HELSINKI, Sept 26 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

ERICSSON

The world's leading mobile telecoms equipment maker said in a statement late on Tuesday that it has bought Canadian telecommunications software provider ConceptWave Software Inc.

Financial terms of the deal with ConceptWave, which has 170 employees, were not disclosed.

HENNES & MAURITZ

Retailer Esprit Holdings Ltd, which competes with Swedish clothing retailer Hennes & Mauritz, posted a jump in full-year net profit after store closure-related costs were less than expected but missed analysts' forecasts as a slowing global economy weighed on sales.

H&M, which reports third-quarter earnings on Thursday at 0600 GMT, was seen posting a pre-tax profit of 5.4 billion crowns according to the average forecast in a poll of analysts.

VOLVO

The world No.2 truck maker plans to cut costs in mature markets such as Japan and push further into emerging markets as part of its long-awaited plans to boost profitability.

TELIASONERA

Teliasonera will kick off the sale process for its Spanish mobile operator, Yoigo, in the next two weeks in a deal that is expected to attract bids from France Telecom and Vodafone, three people familiar with the matter said.

DANSKE BANK

The Danish bank is considering selling its iconic headquarters in Copenhagen, daily Jyllands-Posten said.

The headquarters could be sold at an estimated price of 750 million Danish crowns ($130.37 million) as part of a new strategy to be announced in the third quarter, the report said.

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

The Danish oil and shipping group could consider selling its 50 percent stake in Egyptian Drilling Company despite its strong growth in the Middle east, business daily Borsen said. The company specilises in on-land drilling rigs, which is not considered a core activity, Borsen said.

Separately, shipping paper Lloyd's List reported that Maersk Line, the group's container shipping unit, is planning to raise freight rates in the reefer segment by 30 percent globally from January. The move will help fund the expansion of the reefer business and help compensate for higher fuel costs, it said.

